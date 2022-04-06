(Omaha) -- Omaha Performing Arts has announced their upcoming shows for the 2022-2023 season.
Joan Squires, the Omaha Performing Arts President and CEO, joined the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday to detail the performances that will be coming to the Orpheum Theater and the Holland Performing Arts Center. Seven Broadway productions will be headlining the new season. The titles range from classics such as Annie and Les Misérables, to more recent hits like Six.
"Six is one of the hot hits on Broadway today," said Squires. "It is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII, but it's told in sort of a pop version where each of the wives sings about they had it worse, and they're done in styles from Adele to Beyoncé. It's just a fun evening and it's really taken Broadway by storm."
Squires says one other showing to add to your "can't-miss" list is To Kill a Mockingbird, which stars award-winning actor Richard Thomas.
Squires also mentions that there will be a little something for everyone at both centers over the next year. Along with the Broadway shows, they are also including various concerts, dance performances, and a live speaker series.
"We've got lots of other shows," Squires said. "From jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, the band that many of us grew up with, Air Supply, Vince Gill will be there, The Docksiders, we've got Ballet Hispanico, and a series by National Geographic of three speakers to come in."
Tickets for the 2022-2023 season are going quickly, so you will have to act soon to reserve your seat. Squires says they offer a variety of subscription packages to accommodate everyone.
"I'm really pleased I think it's one of our strongest Broadway seasons yet," said Squires. "The best way people can guarantee to get good seats is to make sure they're a subscriber to our whole series. We have lots of flexibility and opportunities for benefits for that, but tickets are going fast so we just urge people to join us."
More information about ticket packages and show times can be found on the Omaha Performing Arts website at o-pa.org or at ticketomaha.com. You can hear the full interview with Joan Squires here: