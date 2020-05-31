UPDATE: 3:50 P.M. Sunday, May 31st, 2020
(Omaha) -- State and local officials reacted Sunday following two straight nights of violence in Omaha--and in anticipation of more to come.
At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declared a State of Emergency, which included placing the entire city under a 72-hour curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., effective Sunday evening. No one will be allowed on city streets during that time, and gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited, except for transportation purposes and recreational activities. In making her announcement, Stothert condemned last week's incident in Minneapolis, in which George Floyd died while in police custody, and the series of incidents Friday and Saturday evenings that started peacefully, and ended in chaos.
"While a majority of protesters have acted lawfully," said Stothet, "there have been a number of protesters who have elevated events beyond peaceful, non-violent protests. And, whereas, as a result of this civil disobedience that occurred in Omaha May 29th, 2020 and May 30th, 2020, a significant amount of criminal behavior has included shootings, violence against first responders and a peaceful protester, vandalism of public and private property, looting of businesses, and failure to follow lawful dispersal orders of the Omaha Police Department."
Flanking Stothert was Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who spoke out on disturbances in both Omaha and Lincoln. Ricketts says protests in both of Nebraska's biggest communities were "hijacked by perpetrators of violence."
"To the protesters, the peaceful protesters, the message is, we hear you," said Ricketts. "Justice must be served for George Floyd, and for legitimate concerns that communities of color have regarding access to equal justice. We will continue to build trust with law enforcement agencies, and other government agencies, to be able to provide that."
Additionally, Ricketts announced that he's mobilized the Nebraska National Guard to assist Omaha law enforcement.
"The violence that we've seen is wrong," he said. "Folks, we've got to have peace and calm. We have to have an orderly society. We have to have people to be able to feel safe in their own homes. I've been talking to folks in the Old Market--they're scared to death. So folks, we have to restore peace and calm."
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says National Guard soldiers will be embedded with officers, who have been working 12-hour shifts since the violence began Friday evening.
"The last thing I want--and that's not who we are--we do not want a military occupation," said Schmaderer. "This is not who we are, but it's a resource expander for us that we really need right now."
Like Friday's incident, Saturday's activities began at 72nd and Dodge, where officers used tear gas to disperse demonstrators after peaceful protests deteriorated. The disturbances then spread to the Old Market, where numerous businesses were vandalized and looted. One person was killed in a shooting incident related to the protest. Police say 22-year-old James Scurlock died following an incident at 1207 Harney Street at around 11 p.m. Saturday. One suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death--further information was not released.
Schmaderer says 51 suspects were arrested as a result of Saturday's violence. One of those suspects was from outside Omaha, and carried a Molotov cocktail. He says the FBI has agreed to do background checks on the individuals arrested. KETV provided audio for this story.
In addition to Omaha, other large communities close to KMAland experienced their share of disturbances. Businesses in downtown Des Moines and the Polk County Courthouse suffered extensive damage following similar violent protests Friday and Saturday evening. Tear gas was deployed against demonstrators outside the Iowa State Capitol Saturday evening. Similar looting and violence took place at the Plaza in Kansas City.
