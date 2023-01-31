(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was killed Monday night in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility in Omaha.
The Omaha Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Steven Docken, who was killed during a shootout following a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage at 5328 Center Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Docken, before he ran down a hallway despite verbal commands to stop running.
Authorities say a physical altercation occurred after officers caught up to Docken and gunfire was then exchanged between the officers and Docken. Police say both officers, including Nicholas Lanning and Joshua Moore, were struck in the lower extremities while Docken was struck multiple times. Additional arriving officers and Omaha Fire personnel performed life saving measures on Docken, however, Police say he died at the scene. Both officers were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and one officer was released Tuesday morning.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.