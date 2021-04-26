Accident

(Watson) -- Two people were injured in a weekend accident in Atchison County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the one-vehicle accident occurred early Sunday afternoon on southbound Interstate 29 about a mile north of Watson. Authorities say a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by 41-year-old Benjamin Goll of Omaha traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree stump before coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest off the west side of I-29.

Goll and a passenger, 38-year-old Lauren Goll of Omaha were taken via Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with minor-to-moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

