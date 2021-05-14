(Glenwood) -- Interstate traffic stops led to drug-related arrests in Mills County early Friday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Imesha Michelle Davis of Omaha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. She's also charged with being a fugitive from justice. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 north of Glenwood shortly before 2 a.m. Davis is being held in the Mills County Jail on $1,300 bond for the Mills County charges, and without bond for the fugitive warrant.
Another suspect was arrested at about the same location roughly a half-hour later. Thirty-five year-old A.J. Sydney Kercheval of Omaha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Kercheval is in custody on $1,000 bond.
Other arrests over the past week are listed in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report published here: