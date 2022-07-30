(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books.
Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
"Two weeks before, we constantly think of it," said Dave. "We talk to each other every single day--multiple times a day."
"Then, it actually starts on Monday, going around getting necessities from grocery stores," said Jim. "Tuesday starts prepping meat, Wednesday starts prepping sauces and rubs. Thursday, we get the trailer ready, and Friday, we're heading for the competition."
Both Dave and Jim praised the event's organizers for a successful fledgling barbecue competition.
"I think this is great for the community," said Dave. "It's great for barbecue competitions. The Midwest, after COVID, has been losing a ton of barbecue competitions. Being from Nebraska, we had two in the state of Nebraska. There's a little more in Iowa this year. But, I really think this is good for the Midwest."
"This is so relaxing and enjoyable that we'll be back, definitely," Jim added.
With the victory, Smokin' Lefty's earns a berth into the World Barbecue Championships in Birmingham, Alabama in September, and the American Royal Competition in January. The team is also entered into the draw for the Jack Daniels Barbecue Invitational.
Officials with the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned Shenandoah's competition, and were pleased with not only the number of teams registered, but also the turnout for Saturday's activities outside the Elks Lodge. Calling ShenDig "an epic competition," lifetime KCBS member Phil Morrow of Kansas City, Missouri says he's not surprised by the success.
"The reason is, is that it's the perfect combination of a great town needing some great exposure with people who have never been here, never thought about it, but now, they came come back," said Phil. "And that's what it was, it was a draw for people to come to Shen."
Morrow's wife Rosemary is a Shenandoah native, and expressed pride over her hometown's efforts in hosting a barbecue contest.
"Every time I looked into the crowd, and saw the sea of people out here," said Rosemary, "it warmed my heart to know that people have experienced Shenandoah, and all the wonderful part of it we have, and just the great people that are here. It's the heart of the United States right here in Shenandoah, Iowa."
Forum officials announced a $1,000 donation to Shenandoah Public Library and the Friends of the Library in honor of Rosemary's family. Awesome Wracks Cookin' Crew of Quincy, Illinois won the reserve grand championship with a second place overall finish. Team Crawford of Atlantic won the Mayor's Trophy as the top local team within an hour's drive of Shenandoah.