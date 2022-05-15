(Honey Creek) — An Omaha teen was killed in a head-on collision in Pottawattamie County Thursday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 5:50 p.m. on Interstate 29 near Honey Creek. The patrol says a 17-year-old male juvenile from Omaha was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester northbound in head-to-head traffic in a construction zone. Authorities say the teen’s vehicle entered the southbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a semi driven by 39-year-old Robert D. Taylor of Pensacola head-on.
The teen’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, while the semi came to rest in the ditch. The male teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Taylor was uninjured. The teen’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.