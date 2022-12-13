(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
As officers arrived on scene, authorities say the suspect attempted to the leave the area, stopped and was taken into custody. The suspect – 51-year-old Lisa M. Sternberg – was arrested for 2nd degree robbery and 2nd degree theft. No weapons were found, and no injuries were reported in the incident. Sternberg is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail pending further court proceedings.