(Sidney) -- An Omaha woman faces several charges following her arrest in Fremont County Tuesday night.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Toriann Michelle Russ was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. for child endangerment, driving while revoked, possession of marijuana, failure to use a child restraint device, and operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say the arrest came after the Sheriff's Office K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Camaro near the seven-and-a-half mile marker on southbound Interstate 29 for a speeding violation.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed an unrestrained child in the vehicle. Additionally, authorities say Russ was driving impaired.
Russ was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $6,300 cash bond until seen by a magistrate.