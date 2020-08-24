(Crescent) -- An Omaha woman was killed in a head-on collision north of Crescent Friday night.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a crash on Old Lincoln Highway near Missouri Avenue around 6 p.m. An investigation showed that a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Carter Calvert of Omaha and a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Catherine Vasquez of Omaha collided head-on.
Vasquez was taken to Nebraska Medicine where she was pronounced dead. Calvert was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.