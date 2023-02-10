(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
On November 21, 2021, law enforcement were called to the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Council Bluffs regarding an unresponsive male in one of the hotel rooms. Ortiz had rented the hotel room and reported the unresponsive male, who was an acquaintance, in her room to the front desk. The male was later pronounced dead. Upon searching the hotel room and bags Ortiz was seen carrying into the room on surveillance footage, authorities say the bags contained 643 grams of methamphetamine, empty baggies, a scale, and other paraphernalia.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.