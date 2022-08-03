(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense.
The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff's Office received information that Luna and her co-defendant Ronald Wayne Reed II, were planning to deliver an ounce of meth to a confidential source at a McDonald's parking lot in Glenwood. Deputies then surveilled the McDonald's and saw Luna and Reed arrive in a car. Upon a probable cause search, authorities say deputies found Luna and Reed in possession of over five grams of meth, and an investigation later showed they had distributed over a pound of meth.
Reed is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5 in Council Bluffs. The Mills County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District Court of Iowa.