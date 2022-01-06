(Tarkio) -- Despite another uptick in COVID-19 cases, Atchison County officials say a dangerous new variant has yet to invade the county.
Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood tells KMA News the county ended 2021 with 1,003 COVID cases and 21 deaths. Since January 1st, Livengood says the county has recorded 36 new cases--which is double what the county had at this time last year. However, results of a recent study indicate the Omicron variant is not detected in the county. At least one Atchison County community is among more that 50 wastewater systems participating in a sewershed surveillance project--a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Health, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri. Livengood says the study involves testing bioload wastewater for signs of COVID.
"Tarkio is one of those participating," said Livengood. "Collections during the last week of December from the Tarkio wastewater treatment facility showed 100% of the Delta variant. So, if we look at that map, it also shows Albany and St. Joseph, but they have a mix of Delta and Omicron, and St. Louis showed a 100% Omicron variant. So, that's some pretty interesting information. And, it's good information to help detect new and emerging outbreaks."
Additionally, Atchison County remains number one among all of Missouri's rural counties in terms of COVID immunizations. Currently, 52.7% of the county's population is fully immunized--just behind the statewide average of 54%.
"Our 18 and up population is at 63.2%," said Livengood, "and our 65-and-up population is fully vaccinated at 81.3%. So, those are very, very good rates."
Livengood says both her office and Community Hospital Fairfax are still making COVID tests available to the public.
"We have not seen issues with receiving COVID tests as of yet," she said. "But, our testing has increased. We increased in testing from October to November over 200%. So, I can imagine that will show up soon in those testing supplies."
Livengood says COVID vaccination clinics still take place at the county's public health office in Tarkio every Tuesday and Thursday. For more information on COVID vaccinations and testing, you can contact Julie Livengood at Atchison County Public Health, 660-736-4121.