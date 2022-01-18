(Clarinda) -- Like it or not, COVID-19 is still a big problem in Page County.
In addition to 123 new COVID cases reported last week, alone, another 31 cases were confirmed in Page County Public Health's latest report Monday. And, the county's 14-day positivity rate is still high at 17.1%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says the Omicron variant is making its presence felt in the county.
"It has been proven to be more transmissible," said Erdman. "Those cases are rising in Iowa, and we are definitely seeing those variants in Page County. The majority of our cases are actually the new variant. It's just that it's spreading a lot easier than a lot of the other variants before now."
Compared with this time last year, Erdman says the county is seeing more cases in bulk numbers.
"Whereas last year, we had 15 cases one day, another 10 the next, it was more spread out," she said. "This time, we're seeing 30, 40, 50 cases in a day or two."
As COVID cases climb, so does the hospitalization rate. As of Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 106 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the state's hospitals for a 24-hour period. Of the state's COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 77.1% are not fully vaccinated. While the situation in Page County's hospitals is not as dire, Erdman says both major hospitals report situations in which staff members are pulled out of other departments to help care for COVID patients.
"Locally, we aren't seeing that big resource decline, like some of the other hospitals are," said Erdman. "I know Nebraska Med just initiated their crisis plan. We have not gotten there in Page County, thankfully. But, if we continue to see this surge, it's not going to be a shocker if we end up going there."
At the same time, vaccination rates continue to lag behind COVID case numbers. Erdman says Page County's rate has stalled over the past few days.
"We've been at 55.3% for a couple of days now," she said. "When we have our clinics, we do see one or two more people come in who want to start that series. But, we really are not seeing that hike in that vaccination rate."
Currently, the statewide vaccination rate is at 60.3%. Page County Public Health has scheduled three more public COVID vaccination clinics for January 25th, February 8th and February 22nd from 4-to-6 p.m. The clinics take place at the county public health office at 210 North 17th Street. In addition, Erdman says Hy-Vees in Clarinda and Shenandoah continue to offer all four vaccines. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations is available by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.
