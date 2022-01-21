(Bedford-Corning) -- As the Omicron Variant continues to surge across the country, COVID-19 cases are quickly rising in Adams and Taylor Counties.
That's according to Taylor County Public Health Administrator Crystal Drake, who says the newest variant has significantly impacted her county's latest uptick in COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, Drake tells KMA News the 7-day positivity rate for Taylor County currently sits at 15% and then 17% for Adams. However, Drake says those numbers may not give the whole picture due to a high volume of over-the-counter test kits given out in both counties.
"Those are not reported in the numbers that we give out each week, so likely our numbers of positive cases and positivity rates for that matter, are much higher than what we have been reporting," Drake explained. "That's something to take in mind that it is spreading very quickly through groups of people and households, so the numbers are probably a little artificial with our weekly case updates."
Drake says her department saw the surge coming due to cases drastically increasing all over the state and country. However, seeing it play out in real-time has still been a shock.
"To see it unfold in our communities in real-time, its really been overwhelming," Drake said. "We knew that it was going to be a very transmissible variant in comparison to what we've seen before, most recently Delta. But we're also seeing high case numbers in a very short amount of time which is something that we've never seen before either."
Drake stated nearly 80% of the new cases in her two counties are the Omicron Variant, with some Delta still circulating, but expects the former to account for almost 100% of all COVID cases by the end of January.
Also of concern to Drake and public health officials across the state, despite typically milder symptoms from Omicron, hospitalizations are still increasing simply due to the drastic increase in cases.
"With Omicron, due to its contagious nature, we may see 500 people getting COVID with the Omicron Variant and maybe because it's a more mild illness only 5% of those people would have to go to the hospital because of severe illness, so we're talking about 25 people," Drake explained. "So even though it's more contagious and mild, we're still seeing more people having to be hospitalized just because there's more individuals infected."
Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 991 patients in hospitals statewide for COVID-19 and 182 patients in the ICU. Of those ICU patients, those not fully vaccinated still account for 72%. Drake says her department is still strongly advising residents to get vaccinated with that information in mind.
"Our vaccines are working, they are working very, very well protecting an individual from serious illness, hospitalization, and death," Drake said. "And that's again where we truly see the strength of these vaccines."
Currently, vaccine rates for Taylor and Adams County sit at 46% and 53.7%, respectively. While no mass vaccine clinics are scheduled for her two counties, Drake says all three vaccines, including Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer, are available at the CHI Health Clinics in Corning, Lenox, and Bedford. Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations can contact Taylor County Public Health at 712-523-3405 or the Adams County office at 712-322-6283.