(Red Oak) -- Like many counties in KMAland and across the state, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and still a significant issue for public health officials in Montgomery County.
That's according to Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson, who says the more contagious Omicron Variant is making its presence felt in the county. As of Tuesday, Montgomery County's 14-day positivity rate sits at 18.6%, while the 7-day rate is up to 17.4%. Additionally, Beeson says the case influx is larger than this time last year.
"We are seeing more cases than we were at this time last year," Beeson said. "Just because we do have the Omicron Variant and it is very contagious."
With the recent uptick, Montgomery County is now up to 1,879 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Beeson adds the county has also seen an overall increase in the number of tests given.
"So we have the Test Iowa kits here and we have been going through quite a few, and then we do send some orders to the hospitals for the school age kids and staff," Beeson said. "We haven't sent a lot, but we have been sending more than we have been say a month ago."
On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 106 patients admitted into hospitals over 24 hours statewide, with 164 patients in the ICU. Of those patients in the ICU, individuals not fully vaccinated account for 77.4%. However, Beeson adds that hospitals in her county have yet to enact any crisis mode to account for the growing number of patients.
On the plus side, Beeson says the county has recently seen a slight increase in the number of vaccinated individuals.
"So we're 54% totally vaccinated, five and older we're at 57.6%, 12-and-older is at 62.6%, 18-and-older is at 66%, and 65-and-older is at 92.5%," Beeson said. "And we have seen a slight increase the last couple months ranging from 2-3% in each age group."
With the flu season in full swing, Beeson says plenty of other bugs are going the county and encourages residents to be extra vigilant in monitoring their symptoms.
"Influenza is going around, we're starting to see cases of that, there's just your general sinus infection, and winter cold, and COVID," Beeson said. "So we just encourage everybody to monitor your symptoms, if you're sick stay home, make sure if you go anywhere you've been fever free for 24 hours and your symptoms have improved, and just any little bit will help not just the spread of COVID but all the other illnesses."
Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can do so at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, the Methodist Physicians Clinic, and HyVee, all located in Red Oak. For more information on vaccine clinics or the COVID-19 situation in Montgomery County, contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893.