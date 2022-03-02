(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School is transformed into a castle with a bunch a "hey-nanny-nannies" this weekend.
Final rehearsals continue for the SHS production of "Once Upon A Mattress." Musical students take the Gladys Wirsig Jones stage Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2. Shenandoah High Vocal Music Instructor Ashleigh Smith directs this classic musical adaptation of "The Princess and the Pea." Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Smith says the musical is a personal favorite of hers.
"I have always really loved the show," said Smith. "We performed it when we were in high school. I've been kind of waiting to do it until I had the right cast. I had a ton of females, and many of the lead characters can be male or female--so that's worked out really nicely. We have a really young group. It's not a super hard show to produce. The music is a challenge, but it's been really fun."
Smith says preparations began in December, when auditions took place before Christmas break.
We moved our musical up this year to try to avoid the spring sports," she said. "So, we did auditions right before Christmas. Everybody took their scripts home over Christmas break. So, when we came back, we had a really good start, because all the students--not all the students--but, many of the students had looked over their scripts and started learning lines. That worked out really well."
Sophomore Sophia Adkins portrays Winnifred the Woebegone, one of the production's central characters. Adkins says her character is also known as "the swamp princess."
"She's kind of crazy," said Adkins. "She's introduced from the swamp. She's in the mote when she swims to the castle. The Queen (Aggravain) hates her, and she's just everywhere all the time, really loud. It's really fun for me, because I just get to do whatever I want. I like playing character roles."
Tickets to the SHS production of "Once Upon A Mattress" are available online at shenmusical.ludus.com.