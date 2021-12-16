(Council Bluffs) -- While Pottawattamie County encountered county-wide damage, accurate forecasts and emergency management efforts prevented the worst-case scenario.
That's according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Douglas Reed, who says his county has at least one confirmed tornado touchdown and a potential second. Reed tells KMA News crews are currently assessing multiple portions of the county after a confirmed tornado touched down in the county's western portion near the Interstate-80 corridor.
"It started somewhere around the Council Bluffs area and went north towards the Underwood, Neola, and Minden areas, so we've got crews out doing that now that we've looked at our damage reports from this morning and charted out some areas to look at," Reed said. "We'll have another crew that'll be leaving here probably within an hour to the east end of the county where we believe we had a second tornado touch down."
Reed says the second possible touchdown was northeast of the Henderson and tracked northeast, with damage reported as far north as Walnut.
Reed says most damage has been limited to utilities and buildings away from homes.
"Most of what we've seen impacted are utilities and outbuildings in the areas that had possible tornadoes or just the high winds that we had from the storms," Reed said. "We see that from one side of the county to the other. Not in great numbers at this point, but we're also just getting into the day after when people have had time to look around their properties and assess things."
However, Reed says a few residential reports of tree damage to homes have been made in the county as well.
With storm speeds of up to 80 mph, Reed says it can be challenging to give emergency personnel and residents enough time to respond. However, he attributes accurate forecasts and preparedness to the county's and National Weather Services' ability to respond quickly.
"The way it shaped up, the accuracy of the forecast, and the pre-incident coordination between community partners and emergency management offices in the region, allowed us to put out warnings much earlier," Reed said. "That helped in our estimation, and we sounded sirens probably a good 20 minutes before we had a tornado warning."
With the second thunderstorm warning containing winds of up to 90 mph, Reed says the county sounded sirens to warn people of what was to come.
"By our policy, with those kind of destructive winds, we would sound tornado sirens anyway for those types of winds," Reed said. "So that really gave a pre-warning to the actual tornado warnings. I think everybody was prepared and certainly there was great coordination between state, local, and federal partners all around ahead of this storm."
County residents and businesses that have experienced property damage related to the storm can report it at the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management website.