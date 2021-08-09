(Des Moines) – Attempted murder charges have been filed in connection with a series of incidents in Ringgold County.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 38-year-old Joseph Allen Vanderflught was arrested on two counts of attempted murder following an investigation which began late Sunday evening, when the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m., indicating a male subject in Kellerton had displayed a gun in a threatening manner. Ringgold County deputies quickly located the suspect and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle, driven by Chance Newton, led officers on a high speed pursuit. During the pursuit, Newton fired shots at a pursuing deputy’s vehicle, striking the vehicle. The pursuit ended when Newton was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving through the town. His vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers fired their weapons, and no officers were injured.
Shortly before 10:45 p.m., a male called 911 to report that he had been shot along with a female occupant as they were traveling in a vehicle along County Road J-45 in Lamoni. During the investigation, it was discovered that there was an ongoing dispute between Newton and Joseph Vanderflught. During an interview with law enforcement, Vanderflught allegedly stated that he fired upon a vehicle traveling on J-45 because he thought it was Newton’s vehicle.
Both occupants were treated at the Ringgold County Hospital, then transferred to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Both were listed in stable condition.
Vanderflught was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Decatur County Jail.
Assistance was provided by the Iowa State Patrol, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, the Leon Police Department and the Lamoni Police Department. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.