(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival.
Authorities closed Avenue G from the 3400 block to the 3500 block and North 35th Street from the 600-800 block as the investigation proceeds. The Council Bluffs Fire Department is leading the investigation and no further information has been released.