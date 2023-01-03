Under investigation

(Council Bluffs) – One person was killed following an explosion in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and firefighters responded to a reported explosion just before noon near the area of 35th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say they located one person dead upon arrival.

Authorities closed Avenue G from the 3400 block to the 3500 block and North 35th Street from the 600-800 block as the investigation proceeds. The Council Bluffs Fire Department is leading the investigation and no further information has been released.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.