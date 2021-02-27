(Council Bluffs) -- One person was hospitalized following a shooting in a Council Bluffs bar early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to O'Face Bar on 9th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The unidentified victim was then aided by the Council Bluffs Fire Department and transported to a local medical center.
According to witnesses, a black male wearing a red shirt, black coat, black pants and red bandana entered the bar, shot the victim and left.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.