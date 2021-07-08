(Rock Port) -- An Omaha woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County Wednesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Jovannah Ross was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on southbound Interstate 29 about 3 miles south of Rock Port. Authorities say Ross' 2018 Hyundai Sonata was northbound on I-29 when it began to slide, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes. The passenger side of Ross' vehicle struck the front of a southbound 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Emily Ptacnik of Omaha. Ross' vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east off the west side of I-29, while Ptacnik's vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south on the inside shoulder of the interstate.
Ptacnik and three juvenile passengers ages 2, 4 and 6 were taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port's police and fire departments assisted the patrol at the scene.