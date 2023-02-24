(Glenwood) -- A Pacific Junction resident was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Friday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 near mile marker 35 around 5:35 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 60-year-old Sharon Kay Stewart, was traveling southbound on I-29 when the driver suffered an unknown medical condition causing the vehicle to enter the median and strike a cable barrier in several spots. The patrol says the vehicle traveled roughly one mile in the median before coming to rest.
Authorities say a witness removed the driver from the vehicle and initiated life saving measures before EMS crews took over upon arrival. Stewart was transported by Glenwood Rescue to the Mercy Medical Center with CPR in progress.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.