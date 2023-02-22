(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 roughly two miles east of Maryville around 7:10 a.m. Authorities say a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 55-year-old Rosemary Schieber of Ravenwood, was traveling westbound on Highway 136 when it struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Schieber was taken by private vehicle to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for minor injuries. Nodaway County Ambulance assisted the patrol at the scene.