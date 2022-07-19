(Omaha) -- The Omaha Performing Arts has released a jam-packed schedule of talent coming to the area this summer.
The group's "Jazz on the Green" event kicked backed up last week with a performance by Rhythm Collective. The free outdoor concert series runs each Thursday through August 11 at Midtown Crossing's Turner Park. Joan Squires is OPA's President and CEO. She says they're looking forward to bringing more exciting acts to the city.
"We hope folks will join us," said Squires. "July 21, it's Jon Cleary and I think that's going to be a great one. Coming up, is a native of Iowa -- Shaun Johnson. We've got two good ones later in August. It's Naughty Professor on August 4 and then Lakecia Benjamin on August 11."
Attendees will also get the chance to fill up on good food along with the performances at nearby establishments. Listeners can even bring their own picnics and set up on the grass as well.
"Jazz on the Green" is just one of the ways that OPA along with the Holland Performing Arts Center and the Orpheum Theater work to bring the arts to Omaha. Squires says there's a variety of events for people to check out.
"We have wonderful performances here at the Holland and at the Orpheum," said Squires. "Our Broadway series is certainly one of the most popular. We've got jazz concerts in both buildings, and one of the fun things we do is the Holland Music Club. We're performing up at Music at Miller Park this summer. We'll be in various locations, so we urge folks to go online and take a look."
Whether it's catching a concert in the park or a show at the theater, Squires says it's great to see more and more people come out and enjoy the performances.
"Just the fact that we've had incredible turnouts," said Squires. "People are getting up and dancing. They want to gather together and enjoy great music. It's just a chance, I think, for the community to come together and relax."
The lawn for Thursday's "Jazz on the Green" opens at 5:00 p.m., followed by the preshow at 6:30 and Jon Cleary at 7:30. To find out more information about upcoming shows or ticket packages, visit ticketomaha.com or call 402-345-0606. You can hear the full interview with OPA President and CEO Joan Squires below.