(KMAland) -- State fire officials have declared an open burn ban in Page County due to dangerous fire conditions.
The State Fire Marshal's Office says it received a request from Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert on behalf of the county's fire chiefs for the burn ban. Grebert says high winds and low relative humidity in the forecast make for dangerous fire conditions in the days ahead.
Those violating the burn ban will be subject to a simple misdemeanor charge.
The ban is in effect until further notice and will be lifted once conditions warrant.
The full proclamation can be found below.