(Red Oak) -- Another KMAland county is prohibiting open burning because of dry, windy conditions.
Montgomery County was placed under an open burning ban at 5 p.m. Monday. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Montgomery County--unless an official burn ban permit has been issued by the proper fire chief. Montgomery County Emergency Management says the current drought conditions throughout the county in combination with unharvested crops present an increased risk for the potential of rapid fire spread. Officials say controlled fires can quickly become uncontrollable and pose an immediate risk to the life and safety of residents.
Montgomery County is currently listed in severe drought conditions (D2) in the northern part of the county and in moderate drought conditions (D1) throughout the rest. Citizens are reminded to not throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles and to discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides or other items during this ban.
Small recreational camp fires are permitted only if conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy one-inch wire mesh. Any camp fire not in an outdoor fire place is prohibited. Persons charged with a burning ban violation are subject to a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban.