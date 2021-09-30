(Glenwood) -- At least one KMAland county is addressing the growing risk of wildfires in the area.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has approved an open burning ban for Mills County effective Friday morning at 8 until further notice. Gabe Barney is an emergency management specialist for Mills County. Barney tells KMA News the ban prohibits any open burning, except those specifically permitted by the Iowa Code.
"The exceptions for a burn ban are the use of an outdoor fire for cooking, barbecue grills, outdoor fire places or supervised products of paper products in a contained area, such as a barrel," said Barney. "So, any burning of a building or structure is considered open. Farmland or pasture, rural ground or woodland, or burning of yard waste in a contained area--that's what you need a requirement for."
Barney says Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst requested the burn ban because of the lack of moisture, and some recent brush fires--including one near Pacific Junction.
"There hasn't been a lot of moisture," he said. "The air's been pretty, pretty dry, drying things out. There's been a few wildfires that were burning pretty hot, that we kind of discussed with fire chiefs in our area, kind of got out of hand pretty quick. So, we found it in the best interest to do. We got together with the different fire chiefs from each city within the county, and they all gave it the go ahead and do that. So, that's what we went with."
Barney hopes the rain in the forecast will ease some of the dry conditions that threaten area crops.
"The main reason we wanted to put a burn ban into effect was because crops were going on, and everything," said Barney. "We knew that there would kind of be a larger influx of people harvesting crops within the next couple of days before the rain came through. Ideally, we were trying to get it out a little bit earlier. But, since the rain was in the forecast, we went the request in yesterday (Wednesday). We got some answers yesterday (Wednesday), so it definitely helped out."
Barney, however, wouldn't speculate on when the ban would be lifted if conditions improve. The burn ban proclamation is published here: