(Council Bluffs) -- One KMAland county is prohibiting open burning due to warm and dry weather conditions, paired with high winds.
Pottawattamie County put its residents in an open burning ban that began Tuesday afternoon at 2:00. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News the ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county. He says the ban is a tool to reduce the potentially heavy amount of burning in rural areas.
“Several folks from around the county that might be in the rural areas that maybe burn some of their trash, this time of year in the ag sector you know a lot of farmers are cleaning up properties, ditches, creek lines, and things like that,” Reed said. “So on nice days there can be quite a bit of burning going on around the county, and so we just kind of want to limit those for the time being until conditions kind of get a little more favorable.”
The one exception, Reed adds, is recreational campfires if conducted in a fireplace made of brick, metal, or heavy one-inch wire mesh. All other campfires are prohibited.
Reed says weather forecasts and environmental factors paired with the already dry conditions prompted the ban.
“You know just taking a look at the current forecast outlooks, the warming weather here for the next brief period, and just as dry as we’ve been anyway,” Reed said. “So those are all kind of factors, but now you start throwing in the higher winds, and maybe some lower relative humidity that all contribute to rapid fire spread.”
While the exact length of the ban is unknown at this time, Reed says the county will continue to monitor the conditions with other area agencies.
“We’ll just be monitoring conditions pretty closely with the fire chiefs around the county, and some of our land management specialists, and the (National) Weather Service forecast, to kind of determine what that needs to be,” Reed said. “We don’t want it to be in place any longer than it has to, because we know some people do burn their trash, they do have things to do as far as ag business and things like that this time of year.”
Reed says he estimates the ban will be in effect at least for the next week or potentially two, depending on how the weather forecast changes. Violations of the burn ban can result in a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. For more information, visit the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management website. The burn ban proclamation from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office can be found below: