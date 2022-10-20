(Sidney) -- At long last--Sidney school officials plan a formal unveiling of the district's expansion and renovation projects.
November 10 from 5-to-6 p.m. is the date and time for an open house at Sidney Elementary School and the district's junior-senior high school. Attendees will get a first-hand look at renovations at the elementary school, plus the new CTE and gymatorium additions at the junior-senior high school building. Sidney's School Board discussed the upcoming open house at its regular meeting earlier this week. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is excited to finally show off the projects to the public.
"We're excited to finally get to a point where we can finally invite the public in," said Hood. "We feel like we're to a point where most of the things are done now. Anything else is more of a warranty issue, if we have any issues."
Numerous obstacles hampered the projects' construction, including bad weather, COVID-19-related issues and supply delivery delays. Hood says minor punchlist items remain.
"Some things like maybe an outlet here needs tweaked, or whatever," said Hood. "So, there's not anything major right now--mostly some cosmetic things. Now, it falls into warrant issues."
Hood says total costs exceeded the $10 million bond issue approved by voters in November, 2019. In addition, a bidletting for the final piece of the facilities upgrade remains in limbo. Board members tabled a decision on a contract for the football stadium's proposed renovation in August due to a lack of bidders.
"We didn't get a lot of bids, period," said Hood. "So, we didn't get some bids we needed to to get the project started. So, we're kind of back to the drawing board, and working with some local folks, seeing where this may take us in the next month or so."
Plans called for an extensive refurbishment of the stadium and track, with an estimated pricetag of $2.4 million.