(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School District patrons can check out the district's facilities--and the need for upgrades--at two special events next week.
Open houses are set for next Monday and Tuesday from 5-to-7 p.m. at both the elementary and middle school/high school buildings. Both events are part of the district's campaign surrounding the March 7th special election, with two questions on the referendum. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia outlined the first question: a $14 million bond issue addressing a long list of building needs.
"The scope of that question will be building new classroom additions to our high school," said Privia, "renovating our science rooms at the high school, renovating our family and consumer science rooms, upgrading our restrooms to be ADA compliant. We'll be renovating some office space for special education. This will also cover a new early childhood center at the elementary building."
Voters will also decide on a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy totaling $4 million for additional projects.
"The scope of that will be renovating the CTE building at the high school, creating secure entries at the PK-6 and high school, and a bus barn allowance."
Privia says the projects are necessary to address space needs and renovating heating and air conditioning systems in each of the buildings. He adds the security upgrades are necessary.
"We would have a vestibule that patrons would be able to enter into, and would go directly to the office, then they would be allowed to get into the building," he said. "Right now, that's not what our system is set up for. You actually get into the building, then you get into the office. We want to circumvent that, so people have to check into the office at every opportunity anytime anybody comes to the district."
As with other bond issues, the Clarinda bond issue needs a 60% bond issue in order to pass, while the voted PPEL requires only a 50% majority. Privia says the district will adjust its building plans if only one of the two questions passes.
In addition to next week's open houses, other campaign components include videos outlining the district's facilities need, plus fliers and yard signs. More information on the March referendum is available from the district's website. You can also hear Jeff Privia's interview here: