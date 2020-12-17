(Emerson) -- State officials have dismissed two complaints against the city of Emerson alleging violations of the Open Meetings law.
The Iowa Public Information Board Thursday consolidated and then subsequently dismissed complaints from Marlene Skalberg and Gary Christensen, saying that they did not fall under the parameters of Iowa Code Chapter 21. Skalberg's complaint was filed on November 12th, alleging that the Mayor of the city muted people who were trying to speak during a virtual city council meeting. Christensen's complaint was filed on November 15th concerning the same meeting. Christensen alleges that the Mayor shut off the microphone of the city's fire chief and refuses to put the fire chief on the agenda to discuss issues within the city's fire department. IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says she received yet another complaint from a city council member concerning the meeting.
"Another council member filed a report with the IPIB on November 16th," said Johnson. "He stated that when the muted council member was asking questions of the Mayor, she was told to meet with the Mayor after the meeting to discuss the issue, as the topic was not on the agenda. This council member continued to speak for her three minutes as a citizen. When she would not stop speaking after three minutes, the Mayor muted her temporarily."
The council member says the level of conflict between the council and Mayor is such that the council would not vote to adjourn when a meeting ended. Legal counsel for the city responded to both complaints, saying that the actions represent a conflict between the council and the Mayor and not a violation of the Iowa Open Meetings Law. Brent Hinders is an attorney for the city and says his firm is working to improve the professionalism of the meetings.
"We continue to work with the city and give them input and try to improve relationships in the city, so that these complaints that are meritless on their face aren't filed because of issues with decorum," said Hinders.
Hinders says that while he represents the city in the open meetings and records complaints, he hopes conflict-resolution will stop frivolous filings to the IPIB.
"We're working with the city on lots of issues and making sure that, overall, the concern of the board is that they meet the standards for open meetings and open records," said Hinders. "We want all of that complied with, but also working to make a professional environment at that city and at these meetings."
Johnson says because of the ongoing nature of conflict in Emerson, she has asked for additional help.
"Because this has been an ongoing case, I have reached out to the Iowa League of Cities and they said that they have been involved with this ongoing conflict," said Johnson. "I also talked to the Mills County Attorney, who is well-aware of what's going on over there as well. There's just no merit to this complaint. So my recommendation is that the complaints be consolidated and dismissed."
The board voted 8-0 to dismiss the complaints, with one board member abstaining. A full copy of the order from the IPIB can be found below.