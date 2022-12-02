(Clarinda) -- A couple of programs are underway in Clarinda to help ease the burden of giving of a Christmas gift.
Starting last year, Anchor Homes took over the Operation Blessing program within the Clarinda city limits. Families in Clarinda were given an opportunity to sign up for the program to provide help with Christmas gifts this year. Karen Williams is helping to run the program and says more donations are needed to ensure every family on their list gets gifts.
"This year, we have about 50 families signed up," said Williams. "Sign up ended the 23rd of November, so we have some opportunities for organizations or individuals to adopt some children who shouldn't have to worry about the magic of Christmas. We're looking for monetary donations or you can call the office and actually get the child's list and go out and shop for them."
Additionally, Anchor Homes is once again hosting its Santa's Workshop program that allows an affordable way for kids to purchase gifts for parents and other family members. Williams says kids are paired with a elf to go through the workshop and pick out presents.
"We have a little store where the kids can come shop," said Williams. "It's only $1 per gift. The kids come through and we have all kinds of new and used items that people donate. And we are looking for more donations of knick-knacks, candles and wall decor, kids items and teenage items. They do their shopping with an elf and then their item is gift wrapped there also."
The workshop will be open December 3rd from 9 a.m.-noon, December 9th from 3-6 p.m. and December 17th from 9 a.m.-noon at 102 East Washington Street. For more information or to donate to either program, call (712) 542-1296.
Williams was a recent guest on the KMA Morning Show. You can hear her full interview below.