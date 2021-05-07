(KMAland) -- An organization that helped KMAland during the floods of 2019 is asking for help in return.
Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that helps farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, is ramping up hay relief efforts in response to recent wildfires and ongoing drought conditions in the western Dakotas and eastern Montana. Program Manager for Farm Rescue Dan Erdmann appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and described how the organization helps many.
“We’re dedicated to basically extending the livelihood of farmers and trying to leave something for the next generation,” Erdmann said. “We do that through volunteer based planting, haying, harvesting, and livestock feeding assistance.”
Erdmann also explained how COVID has created challenges for the organization.
“It made it a little bit more difficult to get the labor force behind the labor force behind the work that we’re trying to do. Thankfully we had more local volunteers in the areas that we were assisting and we made it through,” Erdmann said. “The numbers weren’t quite as high as a result of that.”
In 2019 Operation Hay Lift made its way to KMAland to help farmers affected by the Missouri River flooding.
“That was the second time we launched the Operation Hay Lift campaign. We hauled over 100 loads of hay to some of the folks who had lost so much to those flood waters, especially in Nebraska,” Erdmann said. “There were a lot of hay drop sites because we couldn’t get to so many of those farms but we were very active in that area in the spring of 2019, just trying to get the much needed cattle feed to a lot of those folks who were affected.”
The organization is calling for hay donations, volunteer CDL drivers and monetary gifts to help support the mission, which will be contingent upon available resources. If interested in donating hay, please contact Neil Simons, Field Operations Manager, at neil@farmrescue.org or 701-212-3851. To hear the full interview with Dan Erdmann click below.