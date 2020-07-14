(Lincoln) -- During this week the Nebraska State Patrol will be participating in Operation Safe Drivers Week.
This campaign is organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and will include law enforcement agencies from all over North America.
“It’s really an all hands on deck kind of thing where it’s an awareness campaign. We want to make people understand that even though traffic patterns have changed over the last several months our Troopers are still out on the road working hard to keep the roads safe,” Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol Cody Thomas said.
This year the CVSA has placed an emphasis on speed enforcement as there has been an increase in speeding during the COVID pandemic. Since the pandemic began back in mid-March the number of citations issued by the Nebraska State Troopers has been upwards of 380 citations of drivers traveling faster than 100 miles per hour.
“Now that the traffic has been increasing we’ve still seen that excessive speeding which is especially concerning, because with more cars on the road if people are driving dangerously it presents even more risk on the road. Not just for the person behind the wheel of an excessive speeding vehicle but for everyone else they are sharing the road with,” Thomas said.
The number of citations has nearly doubled during this same time period in 2019. The Nebraska State Patrol has partnered with the Nebraska Trucking Association during Operation Safe Driving Week to raise awareness. Full interview with Cody Thomas can be found below.