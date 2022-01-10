(Omaha) -- As solar ordinance discussions continue across southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska has seen a drastic increase in solar energy demand.
That's according to Omaha Public Power District Customer Alternative Energy Solutions Manager Kirk Estee, who says the utility company saw over 500 applications from private property owners for solar energy in 2021. This number dwarfs the 60 seen by the utility provider in 2020. Estee attributes several factors to the drastic growth, including significant cost reductions over recent years and several environmental factors.
"There's so much talk nowadays with net-zero, climate change, de-carbonization," Estee said. "So there's been a lot of interest, even with the long payback periods of about 17 years, which is typical, people are still doing it because they feel strongly about those things."
Estee listed other factors, including a federal 26% tax credit on income tax, self-reliant energy, and the ability to provide electricity for electric cars, that have all made an impact. Before 2020, Estee added OPPD saw roughly 12 applicants a year for solar energy.
However, Estee estimates that about 95% of the applicants have come from residential property owners, saying many commercial businesses can't afford the nearly 17-year payoff.
"The commercial ones that do install it, are doing it for some of those other reasons, like they need the tax benefits," Estee explained. "Some of them, in order to sell into states like California and others in some industries, they mandate that you have a certain percentage of net-zero or de-carbonized electricity that you purchase or generate."
Estee also added the power provider's September 2021 increase of the maximum power generation on customer property to 100 kilowatts per hour, allowing some commercial properties to apply.
In 2022, Estee says the power provider foresees continued demand for solar energy.
"We do feel like these are early adopters, but we do not know how many early adopters there are," Estee said. "So we do anticipate continued, very rapid installations of solar throughout 2022, with no swelling anticipated."
For anybody considering solar energy in his 13-county area, Estee highly recommends viewing the Omaha Public Power District's "customer-owned generation" website for more information and a solar calculator for estimated costs and builds. Estee also recommends seeking several bids on any potential solar project.