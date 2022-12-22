(Clarinda) -- Opponents of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa continue to voice their objections in Page County.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from two residents regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a possible ordinance. The project would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Imogene resident Marty Maher reported back to the supervisors from an Iowa Utilities Board meeting that included oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues and a scheduling conference related to Summit's proposal. Maher says the pipeline companies, including Summit, want the utilities board to refrain from considering safety concerns in their decision.
"They maintain that if the utilities board considers any safety issue when it decides the citing of the pipeline that it is then superseding the federal government, meaning they do not want the utilities board to consider any setbacks, safety, or anything like that," said Maher. "They claim the utilities board does not have the authority to include safety issues or standards."
Maher says Summit and other proponents point to the federal regulations for the pipeline in place through the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. However, Maher says those rules are primarily for worker and participating facility member safety.
"The only other standard they have is 50 feet from a residence if the pipeline is covered by 12 inches of dirt," Maher emphasized. "So, there are no setbacks, requirements, or concerns for city wells, city sewer systems, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, rural residences, or livestock facilities. There are no considerations for any of them from PHMSA."
Thus, Maher says a local county ordinance is needed to provide those necessary protections for the residents, county, and any cities near the project. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris did have some doubts about the authority county ordinances would hold when the IUB is the body ultimately deciding on the project's permit application.
"I heard from an Iowa Utilities Board attorney at ISAC, and he may as well of just come out and say 'we're going to allow eminent domain,' in my perception of what was said and how it was said," said Morris. "I think that there's great amount of political pressure and too many favors are owed by public officials, that I think they'll approve it."
Nonetheless, Montgomery County resident Jan Norris urged the county to adopt an ordinance and get involved in what is starting to become a statewide effort.
"I encourage you to engage outside counsel as well as several counties are using Ahlers and Cooney and will be able to share fees for the same work -- Mills County has engaged another firm," said Norris. "I encourage you to consider filing to intervene as this gives you a voice at the table and you'll be able to participate in hearings."
Norris adds that the IUB noted 1,300 parcels along the pipeline route would still need to be acquired through eminent domain. Maher says lawyers at the utilities board meeting noted they had never seen as much organized opposition to a pipeline as they're seeing with Summit's proposal.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes, along with Morris and Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong, said they would be open to looking further into an ordinance. Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution stating their formal objection to Summit's project.