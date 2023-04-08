(KMAland) -- A new report by a prominent national research center said America's houses of worship lag in alternative energy investment.
The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found fewer than 2% have installed photo-voltaic energy systems, partly because of cost. Investing in solar energy can be expensive on the front end. But with the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, 30% of those costs will be covered for some nonprofits and churches.
MJ Noethe, advocacy program associate for Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, said they did not have access to these incentives before the Inflation Reduction Act.
"We haven't seen that before, and while it won't cover total costs, it will reduce them," Noethe explained. "Which can especially help in rural communities where there really aren't that many opportunities."
The Berkeley report pointed out about 10% of Iowa's houses of worship currently invest in solar energy, a number Noethe noted will increase as a result of the federal incentives. Nationwide, the report showed more than 2,500 houses of worship use solar power, or just under 2% of the total.
Noethe added investing in solar gives parishioners the chance to share a common financial goal for their church, which could make an even bigger impact than equipping individual homes.
"Churches and houses of worship, those are always places where the community can come together," Noethe emphasized. "It's great providing solar for individual homes, but having community-based spaces where we can provide solar and other renewable energy sources is a really big deal."
The Berkeley Lab report found churches, mosques and synagogues represent only about 0.5% of all non-residential, solar-powered buildings in the nation, which leaves a lot of room for growth.