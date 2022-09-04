(Sidney) – An Oregon was arrested after wrecking his vehicle in Fremont County Friday.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a one-vehicle wreck around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street. Authorities say a 2016 Cadillac XTS driven by 54-year-old Jay Tyler of Medford, Oregon failed to negotiate a lane changeover in a construction zone and struck a cement barricade.
Tyler was uninjured and the vehicle was considered a total loss. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Tyler was cited for failure to maintain control and no valid license. He was then placed under arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was later released after posting $1,300 bond.