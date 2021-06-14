(Greenfield) — An Orient man is in custody and has been charged with vehicular homicide for a 2020 crash that killed a Menlo man.
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 41-year-old Elijah Daniel Davis in Fort Myers, Florida last week. Davis was wanted on charges of vehicular homicide and child endangerment for his role in a fatal crash in May 2020 on Highway 25 near Orient.
Authorities say Davis was driving a 2000 Ford Astro Van when he struck a 1946 F-100 head-on. The driver of the truck — 39-year-old Jeremy Lane Trichel — was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.
Davis is being held in Florida pending extradition to Adair County.