(Creston) -- An Orient man faces a pair of charges following his arrest in Creston Monday.
The Creston Police Department says 22-year-old Blaine Tristan McIntosh was arrested shortly after 10:30 a.m. and charged with enticing a minor under 16 -- sexual purpose -- and lascivious acts with a child -- soliciting a child for sexual activity. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center.
McIntosh was taken to the Union County Jail and held without bond until seen by a magistrate.