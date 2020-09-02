(Creston) -- A suspect is charged with skipping jail time in Creston.
Creston Police say 43-year-old Ronald Dean Spurgin of Osceola was arrested Tuesday evening at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for failure to serve jail time on the original charge of violating a no contact order. Spurgin is being held in the county jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Also, police say 43-year-old Travis Wambold of Fontanelle was arrested Tuesday morning at the law enforcement center for probation violation on the original charge of 1st degree harassment. Wambold is being held in the county jail on $500 bond.