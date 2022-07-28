(Syracuse) -- The horse and sheep shows highlighted Thursday morning's lineup of festivities at the Otoe County Fair.
4-H dairy and FFA meat goat shows (1 p.m.), a fashion and performing arts show (6 p.m.), and a specialty food auction (7:15 p.m.) are also on the docket for Thursday.
Fair festivities pick back up on Friday with the rabbit show (8 a.m.), the clover kid bucket calf show (11:30 a.m.), and beef show (12:30 p.m.). The swine show kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and the poultry show is at 9 a.m.
Check out a full fair schedule here