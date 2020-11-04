Otoe County Election Results
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|5609
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|2481
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|176
|United States Senator
|Ben Sasse
|5925
|Chris Janicek
|1495
|Gene Siadek
|453
|Write-In
|229
|United States Representative - District 1
|Jeff Fortenberry
|5708
|Kate Bolz
|2278
|Dennis B. Grace
|195
|County Commissioner - District 4
|James Parsons
|1703
|County Commissioner - District 5
|Danny Crownover
|1369
|Matthew L. Broening
|580
|State Legislature - District 1
|Julie Slama
|3833
|Janet Palmtag
|2900
|Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
|Yes
|6038
|No
|1245
|Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
|Yes
|5414
|No
|1322
|Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
|Yes
|5337
|No
|1335
|Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
|Yes
|5732
|No
|1162
|Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
|Yes
|5542
|No
|1269
|Judicial Retention - Tricia A. Freeman
|Yes
|5435
|No
|1241
|Judicial Retention - Todd J. Hutton
|Yes
|5338
|No
|1322
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|3711
|Chad Aldrich
|2467
|Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
|Neal Stenberg
|3347
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|2520
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
|Michael L. McDonald
|1084
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 3
|Orval Gigstad
|2304
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 4, 2 Year Term
|Daniel Giittinger
|1005
|Jessica Donnelly
|562
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 4, 4 Year Term
|Daniel Hodges
|1502
|Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 5
|Randall Fox
|1654
|Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
|Ron Nolte
|151
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 6
|Cheri Wirthele
|1204
|Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 8
|Susan LeGrand
|1669
|Educational Service Unit No. 5 - District 4
|Roger E. Smidt
|6
|Nebraska City School Board (Elect 5)
|Lisa Chaney
|2941
|Jim Nemec
|2724
|Don Loseke
|2683
|Nick Schmitz
|2681
|Jeff Frields
|2542
|Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School Board (Elect 3)
|Brianne Neemann Wilhelm
|1436
|Andrew Burr
|1356
|Katie Tonkin
|1072
|Justin Stark
|1030
|Sheila Shramek
|749
|Conestoga School Board (Elect 3)
|Dean Nickels
|11
|Judy L. Simpson
|9
|Allison Welch
|8
|Candace Kelley
|4
|Elmwood-Murdock School Board (Elect 3)
|Tyson Vogt
|15
|Jeff Backemeyer
|11
|Melissa Ross
|6
|Kathryn J. Frahm
|6
|Shannon Coleman
|4
|Johnson County Central School Board (Elect 3)
|Arlin Beethe
|193
|Rebecca Plager
|159
|Laura Rademacher
|150
|Bob Hutt
|146
|Sterling School Board (Elect 3)
|Cheri Wirthele
|89
|Julie A. Saathoff
|74
|John A. Harms
|68
|Russell A. Trauemicht
|54
|Mary Lafferty
|31
|Waverly School Board (Elect 1)
|Robin Kappler
|146
|Nora Lenz
|65
|Norris School Board - Ward 1
|Rhonda L. Burbach
|9
|Norris School Board - Ward 3
|Jim Devine
|8
|Norris School Board - Ward 5
|Gary Kubicek
|8
|Freeman School Board (Elect 3)
|Eldon Ideus
|5
|Dean Otto
|3
|Tiffany Buhr
|3
|Anthony Meints
|2
|Ryan Busboom
|1
|Chad Harms
|0
|Johnson-Brock School Board (Elect 3)
|Thomas Teten
|5
|Blayne Behrends
|3
|Palmyra School Board (Elect 3)
|Jaimi Calfee
|551
|Brandon Desh
|490
|Lance Gee
|469
|Lisa Wilen
|460
|Nebraska City Mayor
|Bryan Bequette
|2168
|Timothy A. Morgan
|678
|Syracuse Mayor
|Deborah Dettmer
|807
|Syracuse City Council (Elect 2)
|Orval Gigstad
|860
|Wesley J. Holvorsen
|439
|Nebraska City Parks & Recreation Commissioner
|Patrick Wehling
|2479
|Nebrasks City Public Works Commissioner
|Paul Davis
|2458
|Nebraska Airport Authority (Elect 2)
|Write-In
|249
|Burr Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Donald L. Schmit
|25
|Gretchen E. Cooper
|24
|Gerald R. Carper
|23
|Douglas Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Joe Moller
|76
|Wendy M. Buchanan
|74
|Bernard W. Masek
|68
|Dunbar Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Mike Doty
|58
|Scott Richardson
|41
|Terry G. Weible
|30
|Betti Cook
|26
|Marvin Zimmerman
|12
|Lorton Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Jeri Rowen
|12
|Judy Neemann
|12
|Otoe Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
|Write-In
|61
|Lori McElhenie
|51
|Everett Wickwire
|41
|Palmyra Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Rick Wilen
|195
|Jared Kerkman
|190
|Talmage Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Joyce Kinnison
|52
|Jeffrey Bestwick
|39
|Unadilla Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
|Clark Stubbendeck
|117
|Scott Hincker
|103
|Constitutional Amendment 1
|For
|4923
|Against
|2758
|Constitutional Amendment 2
|For
|4319
|Against
|3079
|Initiative Measure 428
|For
|6113
|Against
|1452
|Initiative Measure 429
|For
|5439
|Against
|2482
|Initiative Measure 430
|For
|5450
|Against
|2493
|Initiative Measure 431
|For
|5655
|Against
|2270