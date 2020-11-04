Otoe County Election Results

Otoe County Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 5609
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 2481
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen 176
United States Senator
Ben Sasse 5925
Chris Janicek 1495
Gene Siadek 453
Write-In 229
United States Representative - District 1
Jeff Fortenberry 5708
Kate Bolz 2278
Dennis B. Grace 195
County Commissioner - District 4
James Parsons 1703
County Commissioner - District 5
Danny Crownover 1369
Matthew L. Broening 580
State Legislature - District 1
Julie Slama 3833
Janet Palmtag 2900
Judicial Retention - Jeffrey J. Funke
Yes 6038
No 1245
Judicial Retention - Thomas E. Stine
Yes 5414
No 1322
Judicial Retention - Dirk V. Block
Yes 5337
No 1335
Judicial Retention - Julie D. Smith
Yes 5732
No 1162
Judicial Retention - Rick Schreiner
Yes 5542
No 1269
Judicial Retention - Tricia A. Freeman
Yes 5435
No 1241
Judicial Retention - Todd J. Hutton
Yes 5338
No 1322
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - District 2
Kathy Boellstorff 3711
Chad Aldrich 2467
Southeast Community College Board of Governors - At Large
Neal Stenberg 3347
Timothy R. Cerveny 2520
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
Michael L. McDonald 1084
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 3
Orval Gigstad 2304
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 4, 2 Year Term
Daniel Giittinger 1005
Jessica Donnelly 562
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 4, 4 Year Term
Daniel Hodges 1502
Nemaha Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 5
Randall Fox 1654
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors - Subdistrict 2
Ron Nolte 151
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 6
Cheri Wirthele 1204
Educational Service Unit No. 4 - District 8
Susan LeGrand 1669
Educational Service Unit No. 5 - District 4
Roger E. Smidt 6
Nebraska City School Board (Elect 5)
Lisa Chaney 2941
Jim Nemec 2724
Don Loseke 2683
Nick Schmitz 2681
Jeff Frields 2542
Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School Board (Elect 3)
Brianne Neemann Wilhelm 1436
Andrew Burr 1356
Katie Tonkin 1072
Justin Stark 1030
Sheila Shramek 749
Conestoga School Board (Elect 3)
Dean Nickels 11
Judy L. Simpson 9
Allison Welch 8
Candace Kelley 4
Elmwood-Murdock School Board (Elect 3)
Tyson Vogt 15
Jeff Backemeyer 11
Melissa Ross 6
Kathryn J. Frahm 6
Shannon Coleman 4
Johnson County Central School Board (Elect 3)
Arlin Beethe 193
Rebecca Plager 159
Laura Rademacher 150
Bob Hutt 146
Sterling School Board (Elect 3)
Cheri Wirthele 89
Julie A. Saathoff 74
John A. Harms 68
Russell A. Trauemicht 54
Mary Lafferty 31
Waverly School Board (Elect 1)
Robin Kappler 146
Nora Lenz 65
Norris School Board - Ward 1
Rhonda L. Burbach 9
Norris School Board - Ward 3
Jim Devine 8
Norris School Board - Ward 5
Gary Kubicek 8
Freeman School Board (Elect 3)
Eldon Ideus 5
Dean Otto 3
Tiffany Buhr 3
Anthony Meints 2
Ryan Busboom 1
Chad Harms 0
Johnson-Brock School Board (Elect 3)
Thomas Teten 5
Blayne Behrends 3
Palmyra School Board (Elect 3)
Jaimi Calfee 551
Brandon Desh 490
Lance Gee 469
Lisa Wilen 460
Nebraska City Mayor
Bryan Bequette 2168
Timothy A. Morgan 678
Syracuse Mayor
Deborah Dettmer 807
Syracuse City Council (Elect 2)
Orval Gigstad 860
Wesley J. Holvorsen 439
Nebraska City Parks & Recreation Commissioner
Patrick Wehling 2479
Nebrasks City Public Works Commissioner
Paul Davis 2458
Nebraska Airport Authority (Elect 2)
Write-In 249
Burr Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Donald L. Schmit 25
Gretchen E. Cooper 24
Gerald R. Carper 23
Douglas Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Joe Moller 76
Wendy M. Buchanan 74
Bernard W. Masek 68
Dunbar Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Mike Doty 58
Scott Richardson 41
Terry G. Weible 30
Betti Cook 26
Marvin Zimmerman 12
Lorton Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Jeri Rowen 12
Judy Neemann 12
Otoe Village Board of Trustees (Elect 3)
Write-In 61
Lori McElhenie 51
Everett Wickwire 41
Palmyra Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Rick Wilen 195
Jared Kerkman 190
Talmage Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Joyce Kinnison 52
Jeffrey Bestwick 39
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees (Elect 2)
Clark Stubbendeck 117
Scott Hincker 103
Constitutional Amendment 1
For 4923
Against 2758
Constitutional Amendment 2
For 4319
Against 3079
Initiative Measure 428
For 6113
Against 1452
Initiative Measure 429
For 5439
Against 2482
Initiative Measure 430
For 5450
Against 2493
Initiative Measure 431
For 5655
Against 2270

