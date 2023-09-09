(Shenandoah) – Running enthusiasts young and old and from all over the world flocked to southwest Iowa Saturday for the annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay.
The 12th annual event attracted just over 200 participants with near-perfect running conditions Saturday morning. Joe Collura of Fayetteville, Arkansas captured the top spot in the marathon, completing the course in 2 hours, 54 minutes and 47 seconds, earning him a spot in the prestigious Boston Marathon.
"I saw some good reviews, and I was trying to qualify for Boston and that deadline is this week, so the timing was just perfect," said Collura. "I'm happy I chose this one. The race was great. The trail was perfect and beautiful, and we couldn't have asked for better weather today."
The marathon and relay events began in downtown Shenandoah, running up the trace to Imogene, before a turning around and heading back to Shenandoah. In addition to running on mostly the crushed limestone course, Collura says the weather allowed for fast conditions on the course.
"It was great conditions to keep you cool," said Collura. "For me, the best temperature to run in is like 50 or 55, so I was happy that it was around that and not too hot. If it gets too hot, it's just harder to get the paces you want and compete the way you want to."
The half marathon portion of the event began in Imogene, running down the trace and finishing in downtown Shenandoah. Skylar Tatreau of Omaha captured gold in the female half marathon in a time of 1 hour, 45 minutes and 45 seconds. Tatreau says a friend convinced her to run in the event.
"A friend was running today," said Tatreau. "She said, 'Hey, we should run this.' I completely agreed, because it is an absolutely beautiful trail and it looked like a great time."
Rory McDermott of Madrid, Iowa captured the overall half marathon title, while Bobbie Moehring of Mission Hill, South Dakota won the female marathon. Race organizers say competitors in the event ranged from 10-to-76 years old. George Dyer of Australia traveled the farthest to run. Full results from the event can be found here.