(KMAland) -- One KMAland community foundation has recently announced several grants for local non-profits and community projects.
In a press release earlier this month, the Montgomery County Community Foundation announced the distribution of $32,800 in grants to Montgomery County non-profits and community projects for its Fall 2021 cycle. Iowa foundations director Stacey Goodman says over 10 different groups and projects in Montgomery County received funding.
"We actually had 13 recipients this year, and it really varies from some different conservation and outdoor recreation efforts, as well as benefiting some of the arts community and everything in between," Goodman said. "It's been a great year with some wonderful applications, and so it was very exciting to have those dollars awarded as part of this fall cycle."
Some of the larger grants awarded include $6,500 to the Red Oak Grand Theater for a capital campaign donor recognition wall, $4,350 to the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team for a fish habitat conservation project, and $4,000 to the Restored Burlington Northern Depot and World War II Memorial Museum for the stabilization of the museum's walls.
Goodman says grant applications were due by September this year and were filtered and selected by an advisory board.
"Those board members are representatives from across the county who are able to volunteer and share their time to review the applications that we receive each year," Goodman said. "Then they are able to look through those different funding opportunities and look for ways to maximize impact and make a different in various aspects of community life around Montgomery County."
Goodman says the money for the grants comes through multiple outlets. However, the majority is through a spending amount from the Core County Endowment Fund.
"That has been raised from local donors who want to make an impact for generations to come who give to the Core County Endowment Fund," Goodman said. "In addition, we are able to have dollars funded through various community funds and field of interest funds."
Over the last 23 years, the Montgomery County Community Foundation has awarded over $2.2 million in grants and scholarships. Those wishing to learn more about the Montgomery County Community Fund can do so by calling 1-800-794-3458.