(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop.
Shenandoah Police say 30-year-old Richard Cole Adkisson was arrested early Friday morning for possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place after officers stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Fremont Street for an equipment violation shortly after midnight. Police say K-9 officer Remmi detected controlled substances in the vehicle during the stop.
Adkisson is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond.