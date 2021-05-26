(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is targeted for a potential severe weather outbreak later this (Wednesday) evening into early Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska says southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri face a slight risk of severe storms anywhere from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says surrounding areas face a greater risk of strong activity.
"We have more of a moderate to enhanced risk off towards our west into central to southern parts of Nebraska into northern parts of Kansas," said Mulford. "They're going to see more of that widespread severe weather. In our area, the main threat is large hail, damaging winds. We do have isolated chances for tornadoes, as well."
Heavy rainfall is also anticipated with the storms. Mulford says the biggest concern is the timing of the potential activity.
"The thing is, it's going to be mainly during the late night, overnight hours," she said. "So, you really want to make sure you have a weather radio app that will wake you up in the middle of the night, and make sure you have a plan of action."
Stay tuned to KMA, and keep checking kmaland.com for the latest weather information as the situation develops.