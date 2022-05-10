(Shenandoah) -- An Omaha man faces drug and alcohol charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah early Tuesday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Dustin Joseph Bagwell of Omaha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and OWI 1st offense--both serious misdemeanors--as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance--both simple misdemeanors. Bagwell was arrested in connection with a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Fremont Street at around 12:30 a.m.
Bagwell is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,300 bond.