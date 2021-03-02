(Undated) – Voters in four KMAland school districts said yes to revenue purpose statements Tuesday.
Special elections were held in the South Page, East Mills, CAM and Nodaway Valley districts to allow the use of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE dollars. In the South Page district, the referendum passed by a 55-to-10 vote. East Mills voters approved the statement by a 93-to-14 vote. CAM district voters passed the referendum by a 161-to-12 vote, and in Nodaway Valley, the statement passed 107-to-9.
Simple majorities were needed in order for the purpose statements to pass.